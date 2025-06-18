CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $2.75 Million Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,015,000 after buying an additional 174,501 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 16,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 5,790 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 25,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 9,609 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 26,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

SLV stock opened at $33.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.43 and a 200-day moving average of $29.24. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $33.87.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

