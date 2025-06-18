CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $1.78 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,802,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in ServiceNow by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 66 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,023.00, for a total transaction of $67,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,621. This represents a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,013.61, for a total value of $433,825.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,039,226.51. This trade represents a 3.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,716 shares of company stock valued at $6,611,245 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $1,275.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target (up from $970.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on ServiceNow from $1,128.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,003.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $1,100.00 price objective on ServiceNow and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,062.50.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW stock opened at $1,003.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $207.77 billion, a PE ratio of 136.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $953.73 and a 200-day moving average of $972.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $678.66 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 13.41%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

