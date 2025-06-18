CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 108 Shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 46,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 183,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,112,000 after acquiring an additional 39,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Hershey from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hershey from $183.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Hershey from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Hershey from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Hershey from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.84.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE:HSY opened at $168.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.60. Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $140.13 and a twelve month high of $208.03. The stock has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 15.32%. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 67.57%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 31,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total transaction of $5,018,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,134,739.20. This trade represents a 13.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.11, for a total value of $153,025.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,387.34. This represents a 24.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

