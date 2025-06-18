Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 95.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,644 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Docusign were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Docusign by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Docusign in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Docusign by 476.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Docusign by 153.1% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $608,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,555,610.04. This trade represents a 8.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.31, for a total value of $609,825.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,730,096.25. The trade was a 14.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,034 shares of company stock worth $1,258,259. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $74.81 on Wednesday. Docusign Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $107.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.98.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $763.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.79 million. Docusign had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 36.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Docusign declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

DOCU has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Docusign from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Docusign in a research note on Monday, April 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Docusign in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Docusign from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Docusign from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Docusign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

