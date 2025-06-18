Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by AA Financial Advisors LLC

AA Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Carrier Global by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,518 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $89.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Mizuho set a $72.00 price objective on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $299,999,977.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,341,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,820,209,840.20. The trade was a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Down 1.7%

NYSE CARR opened at $69.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Carrier Global Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $54.22 and a fifty-two week high of $83.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.38. The stock has a market cap of $59.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.33.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Stories

