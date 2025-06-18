Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Cushing Capital Partners LLC

Cushing Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 77.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the period. Cushing Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE BR opened at $238.68 on Wednesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.64 and a 52 week high of $247.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $237.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 44.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.83.

Insider Activity

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 3,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.26, for a total value of $855,796.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,829.02. This represents a 37.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maura A. Markus sold 3,556 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.08, for a total value of $864,392.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,509,227.36. This trade represents a 10.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,116 shares of company stock worth $4,352,298. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

