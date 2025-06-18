Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stake Cut by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tudor Pickering cut Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.46.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of PSX stock opened at $124.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.23. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $91.01 and a twelve month high of $150.12. The company has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $31.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 4.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 109.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,760.35. This trade represents a 12.02% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

