Comparing Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) & Glacier Bancorp (NYSE:GBCI)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) and Glacier Bancorp (NYSE:GBCI) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and Glacier Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Alliance Bancorporation 0 1 11 1 3.00 Glacier Bancorp 0 0 0 1 4.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus price target of $97.77, indicating a potential upside of 37.98%. Given Western Alliance Bancorporation’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Western Alliance Bancorporation is more favorable than Glacier Bancorp.

Dividends

Earnings & Valuation

Western Alliance Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Glacier Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Western Alliance Bancorporation pays out 20.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Glacier Bancorp pays out 71.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Western Alliance Bancorporation has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

This table compares Western Alliance Bancorporation and Glacier Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Alliance Bancorporation $5.08 billion 1.54 $787.70 million $7.29 9.72 Glacier Bancorp $1.27 billion 3.60 $190.14 million $1.86 21.60

Western Alliance Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than Glacier Bancorp. Western Alliance Bancorporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Glacier Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Western Alliance Bancorporation has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glacier Bancorp has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Western Alliance Bancorporation and Glacier Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Alliance Bancorporation 15.80% 12.57% 1.00% Glacier Bancorp 16.55% 6.58% 0.76%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.2% of Western Alliance Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.2% of Glacier Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Western Alliance Bancorporation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Glacier Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Western Alliance Bancorporation beats Glacier Bancorp on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services. It also provides commercial and industrial loan products, such as working capital lines of credit, loans to technology companies, inventory and accounts receivable lines, mortgage warehouse lines, equipment loans and leases, and other commercial loans; commercial real estate loans, which are secured by multi-family residential properties, professional offices, industrial facilities, retail centers, hotels, and other commercial properties; construction and land development loans for single family and multi-family residential projects, industrial/warehouse properties, office buildings, retail centers, medical office facilities, and residential lot developments; and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides other financial services, such as internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment and presentment, funds transfer and other digital payment offerings, lock box services, courier, and cash management services. Further, the company holds certain investment securities, municipal and non-profit loans, and leases; invests primarily in low-income housing tax credits and small business investment corporations; and holds certain real estate loans and related securities. Western Alliance Bancorporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides construction and permanent loans on residential real estate; consumer land or lot acquisition loans; unimproved land and land development loans; and residential builder guidance lines comprising pre-sold and spec-home construction, and lot acquisition loans. In addition, it offers commercial real estate loans to purchase, construct, and finance commercial real estate properties; consumer loans secured by real estate, automobiles, or other assets; paycheck protection program loans; home equity loans consisting of junior lien mortgages, and first and junior lien lines of credit secured by owner-occupied 1-4 family residences; and agriculture loans. Further, the company provides mortgage origination and loan servicing services. It has 224 locations, including 188 branches and 36 loan or administration offices in 75 counties within 8 states comprising Montana, Idaho, Utah, Washington, Wyoming, Colorado, Arizona, and Nevada. The company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Kalispell, Montana.

