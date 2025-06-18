JOE 24-Hour Volume Reaches $5.65 Million (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. One JOE token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JOE has a market capitalization of $60.47 million and $5.65 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, JOE has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104,919.45 or 0.99968179 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104,588.50 or 0.99776570 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

JOE Token Profile

JOE was first traded on June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 464,573,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 398,139,381 tokens. JOE’s official website is www.lfj.gg. JOE’s official message board is joecontent.substack.com. JOE’s official Twitter account is @lfj_gg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling JOE

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

