Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 72 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $187.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.99. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $134.11 and a 1-year high of $193.06.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

