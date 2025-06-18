Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 39 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

REGN stock opened at $508.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.93. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $476.49 and a 1 year high of $1,211.20. The firm has a market cap of $54.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $561.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $645.97.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by ($0.61). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.55 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $547.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $633.00 to $560.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $759.00 to $652.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $836.48.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

