iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Bought by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 187.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,855 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $22,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $229.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.88. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $168.49 and a 1 year high of $234.78.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

