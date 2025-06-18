Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.50 Million Stake in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,839,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $330.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 1-year low of $231.85 and a 1-year high of $379.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total value of $33,400,106.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 490,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,214,632. The trade was a 17.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $629,364.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,014.34. This trade represents a 38.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,660 shares of company stock worth $49,622,894 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ETN shares. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Eaton from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Eaton from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eaton from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.78.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

