PUREfi Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

PUREfi Wealth LLC increased its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. PUREfi Wealth LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in AON during the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in AON by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in AON by 503.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in AON by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 267,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,030,000 after acquiring an additional 12,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AON by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON stock opened at $350.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $361.08 and a 200 day moving average of $372.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $285.35 and a 52 week high of $412.97.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. AON had a return on equity of 52.71% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.38%.

AON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of AON from $420.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $408.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of AON to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of AON from $414.00 to $409.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AON from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $397.27.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

