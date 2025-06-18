Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Acquires New Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,204 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,000. Cooper Companies comprises about 2.7% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 9,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 8,337.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 369,542 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,171,000 after buying an additional 365,162 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on COO. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital set a $100.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Cooper Companies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.70.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of COO opened at $68.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.71 and its 200-day moving average is $85.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $112.38.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.12 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

