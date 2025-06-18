Dunhill Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Dunhill Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 70.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 96,163.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,166,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,629,000 after acquiring an additional 26,139,118 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,328,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,735,000 after purchasing an additional 437,345 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6,331.6% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,072,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,365 shares during the last quarter. Dundas Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,301,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 519,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,446,000 after purchasing an additional 51,009 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Trading Up 14.7%

Shares of BATS VSGX opened at $63.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.69. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $51.98 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.79.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

