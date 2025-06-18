iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) is Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up 5.8% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $16,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITA. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $179.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 0.87. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $129.14 and a 12-month high of $183.23.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

