Warner Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Warner Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DMXF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc now owns 17,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

DMXF stock opened at $72.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.47. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $75.26. The company has a market cap of $794.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $1.1405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous dividend of $0.88.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

