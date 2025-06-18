CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 361 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Garmin accounts for approximately 0.7% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $14,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $396,184,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 25,047.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 885,456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $192,259,000 after purchasing an additional 881,935 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Garmin by 673.4% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 441,318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $95,823,000 after purchasing an additional 384,258 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Garmin by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,708,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $352,394,000 after purchasing an additional 286,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 164.7% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 398,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,121,000 after purchasing an additional 247,726 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,605,471.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,785,484.50. The trade was a 5.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Garmin from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Garmin from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $159.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Garmin from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.00.

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $197.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.14 and a 200-day moving average of $207.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $158.90 and a fifty-two week high of $246.50.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Further Reading

