MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF makes up 1.6% of MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $6,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 63,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 57,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 30,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 38,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMHQ opened at $96.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.95. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.60 and a fifty-two week high of $109.79.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

