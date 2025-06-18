LifeWealth Investments LLC Buys 22,932 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

LifeWealth Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 60.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,932 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for 1.1% of LifeWealth Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. LifeWealth Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 519.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Breakwater Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $61,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $45.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.65 and a 200-day moving average of $45.71. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $47.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.1607 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

