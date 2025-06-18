CWA Asset Management Group LLC Reduces Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,956 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $10,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,018,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,737,000 after acquiring an additional 472,245 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 166.1% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 652,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,804,000 after purchasing an additional 407,631 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,065,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $777,060,000 after purchasing an additional 149,276 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,726,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter worth $15,260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $194.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Insider Transactions at FTI Consulting

In related news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $861,845.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,294.20. This represents a 17.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

FTI Consulting stock opened at $161.34 on Wednesday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.75 and a twelve month high of $243.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.33 and its 200 day moving average is $176.14.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.50. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $898.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

