Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $7,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $1,989,525,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,079,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,814,341,000 after purchasing an additional 12,011,983 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 701.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,470,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $705,309,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913,708 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 3,880.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,977,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $338,088,000 after buying an additional 5,827,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE BMY opened at $47.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.49 and a 200-day moving average of $54.58. The stock has a market cap of $96.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 87.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.40) EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 92.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Argus raised shares of Bristol Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 4,250 shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $202,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. This represents a 5.36% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

