State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $17.58 Million Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Ventas worth $17,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 1,039.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Stock Down 0.1%

VTR opened at $62.77 on Wednesday. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.48 and a fifty-two week high of $71.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.47 and a 200-day moving average of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a PE ratio of 190.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is 581.82%.

Insider Activity at Ventas

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 69,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total value of $4,494,947.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,874,630.76. This trade represents a 29.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 9,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $601,624.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,695 shares in the company, valued at $75,661,697.80. The trade was a 0.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,586 shares of company stock valued at $10,997,929. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus set a $75.00 price target on Ventas in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Ventas from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ventas from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Ventas from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

