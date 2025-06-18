State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $17,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $1,421,591,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,672,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,422,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851,661 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $719,489,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,199,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,327,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 162.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,115,000 after buying an additional 1,745,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $4,645,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,109,256.33. The trade was a 53.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.04, for a total transaction of $342,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,323 shares in the company, valued at $15,502,278.92. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,510 shares of company stock valued at $11,033,341 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AJG has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $315.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $308.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $352.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $372.00 to $371.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AJG

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE AJG opened at $316.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.26. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $251.42 and a 12 month high of $351.23. The company has a market capitalization of $80.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 0.74.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.63%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.