Desjardins Has Negative Outlook for Cameco FY2026 Earnings

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) – Equities researchers at Desjardins dropped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Cameco in a report released on Monday, June 16th. Desjardins analyst B. Adams now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.12. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Cameco’s FY2027 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Get Cameco alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CCO. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$93.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$77.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Cameco from C$83.50 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Cameco from C$75.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Cameco from C$85.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$94.93.

Cameco Price Performance

Shares of Cameco stock opened at C$94.51 on Wednesday. Cameco has a 52 week low of C$48.71 and a 52 week high of C$96.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35. The stock has a market cap of C$41.60 billion, a PE ratio of 357.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$71.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$70.19.

Cameco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.