Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $309.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CABO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cable One from $325.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cable One in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Cable One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cable One from $340.00 to $240.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

In other news, Director Wallace R. Weitz bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $132.53 per share, for a total transaction of $927,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,564.20. This trade represents a 69.03% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mary E. Meduski acquired 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $148.00 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,599 shares in the company, valued at $532,652. This trade represents a 7.46% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,400 shares of company stock worth $984,342. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CABO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Cable One by 5,233.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 201.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 1,435.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $128.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.14 and its 200-day moving average is $269.41. The company has a market cap of $722.89 million, a P/E ratio of -51.16 and a beta of 0.82. Cable One has a 52-week low of $127.28 and a 52-week high of $437.00.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $12.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.61 million. Cable One had a positive return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. Equities research analysts predict that Cable One will post 32.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

