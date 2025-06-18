Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Position Increased by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 190,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,080 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $9,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFAT. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 290,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 122,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAT opened at $52.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $61.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.80 and its 200-day moving average is $53.61.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

