Community Bank N.A. Sells 854 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Community Bank N.A. decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.0% of Community Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $57.91 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $47.29 and a twelve month high of $59.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.32.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.