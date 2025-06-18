Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,559 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 1.2%

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $65.77 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $53.65 and a 12-month high of $67.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.49 and its 200 day moving average is $61.00. The company has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

