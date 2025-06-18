iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) is Aspiriant LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,527,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261,121 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for approximately 11.3% of Aspiriant LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Aspiriant LLC owned approximately 1.60% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $325,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,560.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $66,000.

IUSV opened at $91.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.14 and a fifty-two week high of $100.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.4318 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

