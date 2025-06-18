Aspiriant LLC Sells 3,043 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Aspiriant LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,043 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQI. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 70,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 19,203 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 54,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sincerus Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $44.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.37. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.52 and a fifty-two week high of $47.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

