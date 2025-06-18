Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,117 Shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Value ETF makes up about 1.9% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF were worth $7,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ILCV. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 36,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 28,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF stock opened at $80.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $998.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.23. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a twelve month low of $70.58 and a twelve month high of $85.63.

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

