9,035 Shares in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Acquired by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Phoenix Financial Ltd. grew its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 3,285,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,110,000 after acquiring an additional 690,000 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,442,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 25,926.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 281,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,022,000 after purchasing an additional 280,004 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 755.5% in the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,177,000 after purchasing an additional 237,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,095,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,363,000 after buying an additional 230,052 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MLPX opened at $61.79 on Wednesday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $67.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.62.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.