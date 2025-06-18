Aspiriant LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Aspiriant LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,208 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 57,930.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,793 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 391,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,381,000 after buying an additional 19,453 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Nebraska purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Kooman & Associates boosted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 234,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after buying an additional 9,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 196,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of REET opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Global REIT ETF has a one year low of $20.96 and a one year high of $27.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.29.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

