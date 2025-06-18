LDR Capital Management LLC Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

LDR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,026 shares during the period. Brixmor Property Group makes up about 3.0% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRX. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 246.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 15,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 11,253 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 165,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on BRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Friday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

BRX stock opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day moving average of $26.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.09 and a 12 month high of $30.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $337.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 109.52%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.