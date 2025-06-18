Aspiriant LLC Sells 86 Shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

Aspiriant LLC lessened its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 29,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $74,551,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 192,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,241,000 after acquiring an additional 35,730 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Danaher by 629.0% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 7,516 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 14,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Danaher from $231.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.17.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $195.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $193.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.43. Danaher Corporation has a 1-year low of $171.00 and a 1-year high of $281.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $245,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,105,808 shares in the company, valued at $611,036,665.92. This represents a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $3,129,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,005,442. The trade was a 51.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

