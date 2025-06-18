CENTRAL TRUST Co Trims Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,276 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,698 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 6,362 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co now owns 52,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock opened at $174.09 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $255.89. The company has a market cap of $139.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.18.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 24.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Applied Materials from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Edward Jones raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.29.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $137.30 per share, for a total transaction of $6,865,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,716,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,614,763.40. This trade represents a 3.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Adam Sanders sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $65,173.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,131.91. This represents a 6.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

