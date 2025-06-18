DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Major Shareholder Mink Brook Asset Management Ll Buys 2,775 Shares

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $14,957.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,570,624 shares in the company, valued at $8,465,663.36. The trade was a 0.18% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mink Brook Asset Management Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 17th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 13,180 shares of DLH stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $71,962.80.

On Friday, June 13th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 22,982 shares of DLH stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $124,792.26.

On Thursday, June 12th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 19,561 shares of DLH stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $106,411.84.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 21,210 shares of DLH stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $116,655.00.

On Tuesday, June 10th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 4,408 shares of DLH stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $24,199.92.

On Monday, June 9th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 4,786 shares of DLH stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $26,227.28.

On Friday, June 6th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 17,160 shares of DLH stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $93,865.20.

On Thursday, June 5th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 357 shares of DLH stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,831.41.

On Thursday, May 29th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 964 shares of DLH stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $4,791.08.

On Wednesday, May 28th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 416 shares of DLH stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,080.00.

DLH Stock Performance

DLHC opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.57 million, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.33. DLH Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average is $5.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DLH

DLH ( NASDAQ:DLHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). DLH had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $89.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that DLH Holdings Corp. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DLH during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of DLH during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of DLH by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DLH during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DLH during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered DLH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers digital transformation and cyber security solutions, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud enablement, cybersecurity ecosystem, big data analytics, and modeling and simulation to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, and US Navy Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC).

Further Reading

