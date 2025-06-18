TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 653,200 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the May 15th total of 874,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 478,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

TaskUs Trading Down 0.4%

TASK stock opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. TaskUs has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $19.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average is $15.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 2.19.

Get TaskUs alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TaskUs

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TASK. Think Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of TaskUs by 12.9% in the first quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 3,253,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,343,000 after buying an additional 371,845 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in TaskUs by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 957,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,223,000 after purchasing an additional 69,704 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in TaskUs by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 790,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,772,000 after purchasing an additional 47,610 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Dalton Investments Inc. now owns 750,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,224,000 after purchasing an additional 69,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 651,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,885,000 after purchasing an additional 301,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TASK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut TaskUs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Baird R W lowered TaskUs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. William Blair cut TaskUs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on TaskUs from $20.00 to $16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TaskUs

About TaskUs

(Get Free Report)

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.