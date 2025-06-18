ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MNBD) Short Interest Down 25.6% in May

ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MNBD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the May 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $365,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF by 154.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 12,042 shares in the last quarter.

ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:MNBD opened at $25.38 on Wednesday. ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.48.

About ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF

The ALPS Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (MNBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to investment-grade, intermediate-term municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. MNBD was launched on May 19, 2022 and is managed by ALPS.

