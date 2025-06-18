Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Insider Nick V. Caldwell Sells 63,925 Shares

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 63,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $446,835.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 578,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,044,889.32. This trade represents a 9.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Peloton Interactive Stock Down 11.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average is $7.58. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $10.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 2.15.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $624.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.60 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $11.50 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Macquarie upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 19,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 0.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 533,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

