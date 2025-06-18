Short Interest in Franklin Wireless Corp. (NASDAQ:FKWL) Drops By 25.7%

Franklin Wireless Corp. (NASDAQ:FKWL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the May 15th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, President Oc Kim sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total transaction of $746,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,096,695 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,672.35. This represents a 15.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 31.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FKWL. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Wireless by 175.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 16,211 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Wireless during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Wireless during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Franklin Wireless in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Franklin Wireless by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Franklin Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ FKWL opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.05. Franklin Wireless has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $7.45.

Franklin Wireless (NASDAQ:FKWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Franklin Wireless had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 3.68%.

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides integrated wireless solutions. The company's products include 5G/4G wireless broadband products, such as wi-fi mobile hotspot, fixed wireless routers, and enterprise gateway CPE; and IoT tracking and connected devices, including smart IoT tracking device, connected car, and home phone connect.

