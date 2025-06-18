Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT) Short Interest Down 25.2% in May

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the May 15th total of 60,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 69,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 908.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

BSJT stock opened at $21.32 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.30. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.95 and a 12-month high of $22.25.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.1267 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

