AA Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

AA Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,641 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 312.5% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $5,659,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,457,805.50. This trade represents a 50.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 2.2%

CMG opened at $51.39 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.46 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.14. The firm has a market cap of $69.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.29% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $13.37 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CMG. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.37.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

