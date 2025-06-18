CENTRAL TRUST Co Raises Stock Position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 63,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,766,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $759.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $298.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $715.32 and its 200 day moving average is $716.10. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1 year low of $578.51 and a 1 year high of $1,110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 51.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $913.80.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

