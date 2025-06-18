AA Financial Advisors LLC Takes $210,000 Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

AA Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,545,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $618,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AJG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $315.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $308.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $352.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $372.00 to $371.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.29.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of AJG stock opened at $316.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.95 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 0.74. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $251.42 and a 52-week high of $351.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $331.46 and its 200 day moving average is $317.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $4,645,755.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,941 shares in the company, valued at $4,109,256.33. This trade represents a 53.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,500 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.17, for a total value of $3,540,285.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 91,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,741,474.75. This trade represents a 10.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,510 shares of company stock valued at $11,033,341 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Articles

