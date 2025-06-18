Financial Perspectives Inc Buys 902 Shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC)

Financial Perspectives Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,187,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,454,000 after purchasing an additional 10,715,354 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF during the first quarter worth $82,638,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,794,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,722 shares during the last quarter. Salus Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,249,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 769,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,348,000 after purchasing an additional 430,961 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF alerts:

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Trading Down 0.8%

NYSEARCA FELC opened at $33.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.88. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF has a 12 month low of $26.90 and a 12 month high of $34.29.

About Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (FELC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap stocks belonging to a broad US equity index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELC was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.