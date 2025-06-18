Broderick Brian C Buys Shares of 3,137 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Broderick Brian C purchased a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $988,950,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,108,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805,425 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $750,572,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,167,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,742,000 after purchasing an additional 15,314 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,968,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Up 0.1%

SNOW stock opened at $209.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.13 and a twelve month high of $214.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.24. The stock has a market cap of $69.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.71 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $48,963,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 292,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,756,878.10. This represents a 50.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 7,908 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.67, for a total value of $1,223,130.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 600,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,899,751.44. This trade represents a 1.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 892,277 shares of company stock worth $169,052,217 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa America raised Snowflake to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.50.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

