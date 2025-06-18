Capital Wealth Management LLC Has $4.89 Million Holdings in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFB)

Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFB – Free Report) by 80.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,106 shares during the quarter. Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF accounts for 2.0% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF were worth $4,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:BUFB opened at $32.93 on Wednesday. Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $33.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.11.

About Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BUFB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 12 Innovator US Equity Buffer ETFs, which target specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFB was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.

